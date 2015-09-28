Um sich mit der Tatsache auseinander zu setzen, dass es möglich ist, aus allem Musik zu machen, geht Herbert für sein nächstes Release einen noch ungewöhnlicheren Weg als sonst. Er schreibt auf welche Sounds er benutzen will, wie sie organisiert werden sollen, wie das ganze klingen wird, aber eins wird er nicht tun: die Platte auch aufnehmen.

Da Herbert ja zu den ganz Großen dieser Umdeutung von Samples gehört, die alles zum Tanzen bringen kann, würde uns nicht wundern, wenn auch das Buch am Ende gut kickt. Und Manifeste liebt er ja eh.

Der Name? Ganz einfach: The Music.

Somewhere buried in the last 100 years between the invention of the microphone, the tape machine, the sampler and the computer, music has undergone a formidable and profound revolution. Instead of making music with specifically designed instruments, we can now make music out of anything (whether it is intrinsically musical or not). Why use a violin when you can use a lawnmower? Why use a lawnmower when you can use the explosion of a bomb in Libya? This fundamentally changes the basic structures and assumptions of music as we move (painfully slowly) from a form of impression to a form of documentary.

I would like this book then to be a kind of manifesto for sound that makes this shift explicit. In that way there will be no musical instruments or lyrics described in the piece. Instead, we may read about the sound of Samantha Cameron rubbing suncream into David Cameron’s back on holiday in Ibiza, mixed in to the sound of 21,000 taxi drivers turning off their engines at exactly the same time. It hopes to challenge how we think about music, sound and of course, how we hear the world itself.